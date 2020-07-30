Miami Dolphins Partner with Baptist Health South Florida and One Blood for Plasma and Blood Donations

Miami Dolphins players and staff are giving back to the community in an effort to increase blood and plasma donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals are urgently seeking donations of convalescent plasma (plasma collected from people who have recovered from coronavirus), to treat COVID-19 patients who meet clinical criteria.

"We are using convalescent plasma earlier in treatment in an effort to prevent progression of the infection," said Richard Levine, M.D., infectious disease physician with Doctors Hospital, a part of Baptist Health South Florida. "That's why it's crucial that people who have recovered from the virus become convalescent plasma donors. We are grateful to the Miami Dolphins and OneBlood organizations for their dedication in helping the communities we serve."

Dolphins running back Malcolm Perry and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel participated in the cause. Perry said it was important for him to get involved when he got the news.