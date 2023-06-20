Miami Dolphins Partner with CITY Furniture and Surprise Over 100 South Florida Kids with Beds at Annual Delivering Hope Event

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins in partnership with CITY Furniture hosted its sixth annual Delivering Hope event where over 100 children received brand-new beds at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, June 16.

Families from Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ community partners and local non-profit organizations participated in an exciting evening which featured dinner, interactive games and a behind-the-scenes tour of Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins locker room. At the conclusion of the event, Miami Dolphins players Jerome Baker, Emmanuel Ogbah, Duke Riley and Durham Smythe joined CITY Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig and surprised 100 children and their families with a brand-new bed complete with Miami Dolphins-themed bedding.

Now in its sixth year, the Dolphins and CITY Furniture have provided more than 600 beds to children and families in need through the Delivering Hope program.

"We're ecstatic to collaborate for a sixth year with City Furniture and our Football UNITES community partners for this incredible event," Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations and Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton said. "With the new school year around the corner, our unified vision for Delivering Hope is to support our local families and their children and bring them the comfort of a good night's sleep so they can focus on what's important – their education and development for the years ahead."

"We are proud to once again partner with the Miami Dolphins to support Delivering Hope for the sixth consecutive year. At CITY Furniture, we believe in making a positive impact in the communities we serve, and providing brand-new beds to over 100 children is a meaningful way to bring comfort and support to those in need," said Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture. "Together with the Miami Dolphins and the Football UNITES community partners, we are committed to making a difference in the lives of local families and empowering them to thrive and succeed. This event embodies our shared vision of creating a brighter future for South Florida's youth, and we are honored to be a part of it."

Recipients from the event included families from Lotus House Women's Shelter, HANDY/HOMES, the Mexican American Council, the Seeking Education Empowers Knowledge (S.E.E.K) Foundation and SOS Children's Villages Florida.