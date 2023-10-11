Miami Dolphins Place Achane on Injured Reserve

Achane has played in four games with one start in his rookie season, totaling 38 carries for 460 yards (12.1 avg.) and five touchdowns. He also has nine receptions for 67 yards (7.4 avg.) and two receiving touchdowns. Achane has rushed for 100+ yards in three of his four career games and is one of just four rookies in Dolphins history to have three 100-yard rushing games. He is the second player in NFL history to have seven total touchdowns in his first four career games and his 460 rushing yards currently rank second in the NFL this season. Achane was a third-round pick (84th overall) by Miami in the 2023 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Texas A&M.