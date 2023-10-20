Miami Dolphins Place Brooks on Injured Reserve

Brooks has played in all six games for the Dolphins this season, totaling 15 carries for 94 yards (6.3 avg.). He had a season-high 66 rushing yards in the Week 3 win vs. Denver. Brooks joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played collegiately at California and finished his career at BYU, where he led the team in rushing (817 yards) as a senior in 2022.