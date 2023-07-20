Miami Dolphins Place Needham on PUP

Needham has played in 51 games with 27 starts for the Dolphins since signing as an undrafted college free agent with the team on May 9, 2019. He's totaled 192 tackles (140 solo), 3.0 sacks, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his career, including a pick-six in Miami's win over New Orleans on Monday Night Football on Dec. 27, 2021. As a rookie in 2019, Needham's 11 passes defensed ranked second among the league's first-year players that season.