Miami Dolphins Place Needham on PUP

Jul 20, 2023 at 04:36 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed cornerback Nik Needham on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Needham has played in 51 games with 27 starts for the Dolphins since signing as an undrafted college free agent with the team on May 9, 2019. He's totaled 192 tackles (140 solo), 3.0 sacks, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his career, including a pick-six in Miami's win over New Orleans on Monday Night Football on Dec. 27, 2021. As a rookie in 2019, Needham's 11 passes defensed ranked second among the league's first-year players that season.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed cornerback Ethan Bonner on the active/non-football injury list and linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Cam Smith

The Miami Dolphins have officially signed their second-round pick, cornerback Cam Smith. Smith was selected 51st overall by Miami in the 2023 NFL Draft. The cornerback earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and 2022.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Schedule for 2023 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins announce their 2023 training camp schedule presented by Baptist Health with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

news

Miami Dolphins Partner with CITY Furniture and Surprise Over 100 South Florida Kids with Beds at Annual Delivering Hope Event

The Miami Dolphins in partnership with CITY Furniture hosted its sixth annual Delivering Hope event where over 100 children received brand-new beds at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, June 16.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Trio of Draft Picks

The Miami Dolphins have signed three draft picks: running back De'Von Achane, tight end Elijah Higgins and tackle Ryan Hayes.

news

Avianca Airlines Proudly Partners with the Miami Dolphins

Avianca Airlines one of the leading airlines in Latin America announced a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Bryce Thompson

The Miami Dolphins have signed cornerback Bryce Thompson.

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins have signed tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and tackle Isaiah Wynn.

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived tackle Jarrett Horst, offensive lineman Alex Jensen and offensive lineman DJ Scaife.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign 21 Undrafted College Free Agents

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed 21 undrafted college free agents.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2023 Schedule presented by Enhance Health

The Miami Dolphins announce their 2023 season schedule presented by Enhance Health.

Advertising