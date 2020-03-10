Miami Dolphins Promote Josh Grizzard

Grizzard is in his fourth season with the Dolphins after spending the past three years as a quality control coach. He was promoted to assistant wide receivers coach on Feb. 20, 2020. In 2019, Grizzard worked closely with wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell, mentoring the team's wide outs. Prior to the Dolphins, he spent four seasons (2013-16) at Duke, where he was a graduate assistant and quality control coach working primarily with quarterbacks.