Miami Dolphins Re-sign 4 players

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed tackle Geron Christian, running back Myles Gaskin, linebacker Duke Riley and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Christian was awarded to Miami off waivers from Kansas City on Jan. 5, 2023. He dressed for Miami's Week 18 and AFC Wild Card games but did not play. Christian has played in 48 career games with 16 starts – 15 at left tackle and one as an extra offensive lineman. He played in 24 games with eight starts for Washington (2018-20), 14 games with eight starts for Houston (2021) and 10 games for Kansas City (2022). Christian was originally a third-round pick (74th overall) by Washington in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Louisville.

Gaskin was a seventh-round pick (234th overall) by Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft. He led the Dolphins in rushing in 2020 (584 yards) and 2021 (612 yards). In four seasons with the Dolphins, he's played in 38 games with 17 starts, totaling 361 carries for 1,355 yards (3.8 avg.) and seven touchdowns. He also recorded 101 catches for 701 yards (6.9 avg.) and six touchdowns. Gaskin played collegiately at Washington where he was teammates with fellow Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed.

Riley joined Miami as an unrestricted free agent from Philadelphia on March 22, 2021. He played in 33 games with five starts since then, totaling 62 tackles (36 solo), one sack and two passes defensed, along with nine special teams stops, for Miami. Riley has played a total of 90 games in his career after spending time with Atlanta (2017-19) and Philadelphia (2019-20). He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (75th overall) by Atlanta in the 2017 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at LSU.