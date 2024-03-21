Miami Dolphins Re-sign Braxton Berrios

Berrios is entering his seventh NFL season after joining the Dolphins in 2023. He's also spent time with New England (2018) and the N.Y. Jets (2019-22). Berrios played in 16 games with one start for Miami last year, totaling 27 receptions for 238 yards (8.8 avg.) and one touchdown. He also returned 18 kickoffs for 441 yards (24.5 avg.) and 23 punts for 235 yards (10.2 avg.). In his career, Berrios has played in 81 games with six starts, tallying 134 receptions for 1,323 yards (9.9 avg.) and six touchdowns. He's also rushed for four scores and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Berrios played at the University of Miami and was a sixth-round pick (210th overall) by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft.