Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Elijah Campbell

Mar 08, 2024 at 12:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed defensive back Elijah Campbell.

Campbell has played three seasons (2021-23) for Miami, appearing in 38 games with two starts and totaling 16 tackles (10 solo), two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He's also recorded 13 special teams tackles (nine solo) and appeared in two postseason games. Campbell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 4, 2018. He has spent time with Cleveland (2018) and the N.Y. Jets (2020-21) in addition to the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football (2019) and the DC Defenders of the XFL (2020). Campbell played collegiately at Northern Iowa.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Elijah Campbell DB 5-11 200 8/24/95 4 Northern Iowa '18 St. Paul, Minn. Wai., '21 (NYJ)

