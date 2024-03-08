Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Elijah Campbell

Campbell has played three seasons (2021-23) for Miami, appearing in 38 games with two starts and totaling 16 tackles (10 solo), two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He's also recorded 13 special teams tackles (nine solo) and appeared in two postseason games. Campbell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 4, 2018. He has spent time with Cleveland (2018) and the N.Y. Jets (2020-21) in addition to the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football (2019) and the DC Defenders of the XFL (2020). Campbell played collegiately at Northern Iowa.