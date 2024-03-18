 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Isaiah Wynn

Mar 18, 2024 at 04:01 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.

Wynn started seven games at left guard for Miami last season, his first with the club. He helped Miami lead the NFL in total offense (401.3) and passing offense (265.5). Wynn spent the prior five seasons (2018-22) with New England and has played in 50 career games with 47 starts. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (23rd overall) by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Georgia.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Isaiah Wynn OL 6-2 310 12/9/95 7 Georgia ’18 St. Petersburg, Fla. FA, ‘23

