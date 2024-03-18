Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Isaiah Wynn

Wynn started seven games at left guard for Miami last season, his first with the club. He helped Miami lead the NFL in total offense (401.3) and passing offense (265.5). Wynn spent the prior five seasons (2018-22) with New England and has played in 50 career games with 47 starts. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (23rd overall) by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Georgia.