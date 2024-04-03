Miami Dolphins Re-sign Kendall Lamm

Lamm played in 17 games for Miami last season with eight starts – seven at left tackle and one at right tackle. He helped Miami lead the NFL in total offense (401.3) and passing offense (265.5). Lamm has played in 104 career games with 37 starts over nine NFL seasons. He's also appeared in eight playoff games with one postseason start. Lamm began his career as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015 and has played for Houston (2015-18), Cleveland (2019-20), Tennessee (2021) and Miami (2022-23). He played collegiately at Appalachian State.