Miami Dolphins Re-sign Kendall Lamm and Raheem Mostert

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed tackle Kendall Lamm and running back Raheem Mostert.
Lamm joined the Dolphins practice squad on Nov. 28, 2022 and was promoted to the active roster on Dec. 31, 2022. He started one game at left tackle on Jan. 1, 2023 at New England. Lamm has played in 87 career games with 29 starts over eight NFL seasons. He's also appeared in seven playoff games with one postseason start. Lamm began his career as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015 and has played for Houston (2015-18), Cleveland (2019-20), Tennessee (2021) and Miami (2022). He played collegiately at Appalachian State.
Mostert played 16 games with 14 starts in 2022 and was Miami's leading rusher last year, totaling a career-high 891 yards on 181 carries (4.9 avg.) and three touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 202 yards (6.5 avg.) and two touchdowns along with 25 kickoff returns for 502 yards (20.1 avg.). Mostert joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 17, 2022 from San Francisco, where he spent the previous five-plus seasons (2016-21). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 2, 2015 before spending time with Miami (2015), Baltimore (2015), Cleveland (2015) and Chicago (2016). Mostert played collegiately at Purdue.