Miami Dolphins Re-sign Kendall Lamm and Raheem Mostert

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed tackle Kendall Lamm and running back Raheem Mostert.

Lamm joined the Dolphins practice squad on Nov. 28, 2022 and was promoted to the active roster on Dec. 31, 2022. He started one game at left tackle on Jan. 1, 2023 at New England. Lamm has played in 87 career games with 29 starts over eight NFL seasons. He's also appeared in seven playoff games with one postseason start. Lamm began his career as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015 and has played for Houston (2015-18), Cleveland (2019-20), Tennessee (2021) and Miami (2022). He played collegiately at Appalachian State.