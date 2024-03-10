Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Nik Needham

Needham has played all five of his NFL seasons (2019-23) with Miami, appearing in 61 games with 27 starts. He's totaled 199 tackles (144 solo), 3.0 sacks, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his career. He's also had one interception return for a touchdown and played in one playoff game. Needham originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 9, 2019.