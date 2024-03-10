 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Nik Needham

Mar 10, 2024 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed cornerback Nik Needham.

Needham has played all five of his NFL seasons (2019-23) with Miami, appearing in 61 games with 27 starts. He's totaled 199 tackles (144 solo), 3.0 sacks, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his career. He's also had one interception return for a touchdown and played in one playoff game. Needham originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 9, 2019.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Nik Needham CB 6-1 196 11/4/96 5 UTEP '19 Buena Park, Calif. FA, '19

