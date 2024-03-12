Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Robert Jones

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed offensive lineman Robert Jones.
Jones joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2021. He's played in 32 career games with 13 starts for Miami – nine at left guard, three at right guard and one at right tackle. Jones has also started two playoff games – one at left guard and one at right guard. He was a two-year starter (2019-20) at Middle Tennessee State, where he earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors in both seasons.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Robert Jones
|OL
|6-4
|325
|1/28/99
|3
|Middle Tennessee St. '21
|Chicago, Ill.
|FA, '21