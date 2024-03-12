Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Robert Jones

Jones joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2021. He's played in 32 career games with 13 starts for Miami – nine at left guard, three at right guard and one at right tackle. Jones has also started two playoff games – one at left guard and one at right guard. He was a two-year starter (2019-20) at Middle Tennessee State, where he earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors in both seasons.