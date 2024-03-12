 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Robert Jones

Mar 12, 2024 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed offensive lineman Robert Jones.

Jones joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2021. He's played in 32 career games with 13 starts for Miami – nine at left guard, three at right guard and one at right tackle. Jones has also started two playoff games – one at left guard and one at right guard. He was a two-year starter (2019-20) at Middle Tennessee State, where he earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors in both seasons.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Robert Jones OL 6-4 325 1/28/99 3 Middle Tennessee St. '21 Chicago, Ill. FA, '21

