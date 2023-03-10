Miami Dolphins Re-sign Salvon Ahmed

Mar 10, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed running back Salvon Ahmed.

Ahmed was awarded off waivers to Miami on Aug. 26, 2020 and has played in 30 games with four starts over three seasons (2020-22) with the Dolphins. He's totaled 141 carries for 532 yards (3.8 avg.) and four touchdowns along with 24 receptions for 186 yards (7.8 avg.). Ahmed had a key 7-yard gain in the Jan. 8, 2023 game vs. the N.Y. Jets that set up a game-winning field goal and sent the Dolphins to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 1, 2020. Ahmed played collegiately at Washington.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Salvon AhmedRB5-1119712/29/983Washington '20Kirkland, Wash.Wai., '20 (SF)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Miami Dolphins today announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season.

news

Miami Dolphins Re-sign Pouncey to One-day Contract

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed center Mike Pouncey to a one-day contract so he can formally retire as a Miami Dolphins.

news

Miami Dolphins Host Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII Boasting Record-Breaking Participation and Fundraising in Support of Innovative Cancer Research at Sylvester

The Miami Dolphins joined forces with the South Florida community for the 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC XIII) to raise funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System.

news

Miami Dolphins Name Vic Fangio Defensive Coordinator

The Miami Dolphins named veteran NFL coach Vic Fangio as Defensive Coordinator for the 2023 NFL season.

news

Miami Dolphins Emmanuel Ogbah Hosts Junior Dolphins Winter Clinic, Presented by Baptist Health

Miami Dolphins Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah teamed up with the Junior Dolphins program to host 65 local youth to conclude this season's Junior Dolphins Winter Clinic series, presented by Baptist Health.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Alumni Line-Up For Inaugural Fan Cruise Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The 1972 Perfect Season

The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises today revealed exciting updates to this year's inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise providing Dolphins fans the opportunity to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins legends from April 2-9, 2023.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Partnership with Ryan

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced it is now a proud partner of the Miami Dolphins.

news

Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Dolphins announced today that they have parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2022 Team Award Winners

The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2022 regular season. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, fullback Alec Ingold was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

news

Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations, presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, surprising three high school varsity football teams in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to deliver cobranded Dolphins-Baptist Health gear, cleats and meals for student athletes during the months of September through December.

news

Three Miami Dolphins selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The National Football League today announced that three Miami Dolphins players have been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games – tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard. Armstead and Hill were named starters for the AFC team.

Advertising