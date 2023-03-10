Miami Dolphins Re-sign Salvon Ahmed

Ahmed was awarded off waivers to Miami on Aug. 26, 2020 and has played in 30 games with four starts over three seasons (2020-22) with the Dolphins. He's totaled 141 carries for 532 yards (3.8 avg.) and four touchdowns along with 24 receptions for 186 yards (7.8 avg.). Ahmed had a key 7-yard gain in the Jan. 8, 2023 game vs. the N.Y. Jets that set up a game-winning field goal and sent the Dolphins to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 1, 2020. Ahmed played collegiately at Washington.