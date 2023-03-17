Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Three Players

Mar 17, 2023 at 04:30 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed wide receiver River Cracraft, fullback John Lovett and cornerback Nik Needham.

Cracraft joined the Dolphins on Feb. 17, 2022 and played in 11 games last year, totaling nine receptions for 102 yards (11.3 avg.) and two touchdowns. He's played in five NFL seasons for three teams, spending time with Denver (2018-19), San Francisco (2020-21) and Miami (2022). In his career, Cracraft has appeared in 35 games with one start, totaling 16 catches for 187 yards (11.7 avg.) and two scores. He's also played in three postseason games. Cracraft originally entered the league with Denver on Oct. 18, 2017 following a collegiate career at Washington State.

Lovett joined the Dolphins on Feb. 18, 2022 but missed the 2022 season due to injury. He previously spent time on Kansas City's practice squad in 2019 and Green Bay's active roster in 2020, where he appeared in eight games and totaled three carries for six yards (2.0 avg.). Lovett originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 6, 2019. He played collegiately at Princeton, where he was a quarterback and running back.

Needham has spent four seasons with Miami after he was originally signed as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019. He's played in 51 career games with 27 starts, totaling 192 tackles (141 solo), three sacks, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Needham played in six games with five starts for Miami in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. His 11 passes defensed in 2019 were second-most among all NFL rookies despite being undrafted. Needham played collegiately at UTEP.

