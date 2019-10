Bademosi played in four games for the Dolphins this season and totaled four tackles (three solo) and one special teams stop. He was acquired by Miami in a trade with Houston on Sept. 1, 2019. Bademosi played in 114 NFL games with six starts and totaled 80 special teams tackles (57 solo). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 4, 2012.