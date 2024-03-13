 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Advertising

Miami Dolphins Release Xavien Howard

Mar 13, 2024 at 04:10 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have released/failed physical cornerback Xavien Howard with a post-June 1 designation.

Howard was a second-round pick (38th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL Draft following a standout career at Baylor. He played in 100 career games with 99 starts over eight seasons (2016-23) with Miami and was selected to four Pro Bowls (2018, 2020-22). A two-time team captain (2022-23), Howard's 29 career interceptions are tied for fourth in Dolphins history. His 95 passes defensed are second-most in team history since 1991, when the stat was first tracked.

Howard is a two-time recipient of the Dan Marino Team MVP Award. He earned the honor in 2020, when he had 10 interceptions, which led the NFL that season and tied the Dolphins single-season team record. Howard also was named Team MVP in 2018, when his seven interceptions tied the NFL lead. Since 2017, Howard's 29 interceptions lead the league.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Robert Jones

The Miami Dolphins announce they have re-signed offensive lineman Robert Jones.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Nik Needham

The Miami Dolphins announce they have re-signed cornerback Nik Needham.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Elijah Campbell

The Miami Dolphins announce they have re-signed defensive back Elijah Campbell.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jonnu Smith

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed tight end Jonnu Smith.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Daviyon Nixon

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and released/failed physical linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive back Keion Crossen.
news

Miami Dolphins Boast Record-Breaking Participation and Fundraising at 14th Annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer, surpassing $75M Commitment in Support of Innovative Cancer Research

The Miami Dolphins joined forces with the South Florida community for the 14th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC XIV), raising funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System.
news

Dolphins Release Emmanuel Ogbah

The Miami Dolphins announced they have released defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
news

Dolphins Name Weaver Defensive Coordinator

The Miami Dolphins announced they have named Anthony Weaver defensive coordinator.
news

Hill and Tagovailoa Named Finalists for AP Honors

The Associated Press announced that two Dolphins players have been selected as finalists for AP honors.
news

One Month to Go… Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Exciting Updates in Preparation for DCC XIV

The Miami Dolphins announced exciting updates for the upcoming Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV (DCC XIV) as the organization counts down the days until the signature event on Saturday, February 24, 2024.
Advertising