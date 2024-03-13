Miami Dolphins Release Xavien Howard

Howard was a second-round pick (38th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL Draft following a standout career at Baylor. He played in 100 career games with 99 starts over eight seasons (2016-23) with Miami and was selected to four Pro Bowls (2018, 2020-22). A two-time team captain (2022-23), Howard's 29 career interceptions are tied for fourth in Dolphins history. His 95 passes defensed are second-most in team history since 1991, when the stat was first tracked.