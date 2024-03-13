Miami Dolphins Release Xavien Howard

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have released/failed physical cornerback Xavien Howard with a post-June 1 designation.
Howard was a second-round pick (38th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL Draft following a standout career at Baylor. He played in 100 career games with 99 starts over eight seasons (2016-23) with Miami and was selected to four Pro Bowls (2018, 2020-22). A two-time team captain (2022-23), Howard's 29 career interceptions are tied for fourth in Dolphins history. His 95 passes defensed are second-most in team history since 1991, when the stat was first tracked.
Howard is a two-time recipient of the Dan Marino Team MVP Award. He earned the honor in 2020, when he had 10 interceptions, which led the NFL that season and tied the Dolphins single-season team record. Howard also was named Team MVP in 2018, when his seven interceptions tied the NFL lead. Since 2017, Howard's 29 interceptions lead the league.