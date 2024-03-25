Miami Dolphins Set to Host 25th Annual FINS Weekend Benefiting Baptist Health Foundation

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are excited to announce the 25th annual FINS Weekend on May 31-June 1, 2024, bringing together Dolphins players, coaches, alumni, cheerleaders and fans, with proceeds donated to Baptist Health Foundation in support of Baptist Health. The two-day celebration will feature a fishing tournament and exclusive parties alongside the Miami Dolphins, all in support of the Baptist Health Orthopedic Institute Youth Athletic Outreach Program.

"We are excited to kick off the summer with the 25th edition of FINS Weekend, as we look to celebrate both our community of Dolphins fans and the incredible work Baptist Health Foundation is doing in the South Florida community," said Miami Dolphins Vice President of Community Affairs Kim Miller. "This event has been a longstanding feature for our organization, and we can't wait to come together once again with our coaches, players, partners and fans in celebration and support of this important endeavor. The Dolphins have always been and remain committed to supporting youth sports in South Florida, and we are honored to partner with the Baptist Health Foundation in making a meaningful impact in player health and safety."

FINS Weekend will kick-off with an invite-only Captain's Reception on Friday, May 31 and continue into Saturday, June 1, with a fishing tournament at the Regatta Harbour Marina. The weekend will culminate with the exclusive FINS Weekend Night Party at the Regatta Grove on Saturday evening. Miami Dolphins players and coaches will join participants throughout the festivities featuring music, live auctions, raffles and more.

The proceeds from FINS Weekend will support the Baptist Health Orthopedic Institute Youth Athletic Outreach Program. Through this program, the Dolphins sponsor athletic trainers for youth and high school football games throughout South Florida. In addition, the program provides voluntary EKG screenings to all high school athletes in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and continuing education in sports medicine for high school athletic trainers, coaches and athletes.

"We are very fortunate and grateful for the Miami Dolphins' support of this valuable program," said Alex Villoch, CEO of Baptist Health Foundation. "Through the FINS Weekend fundraiser, the organization and its fans are making an enormous impact on the well-being of student athletes in South Florida."