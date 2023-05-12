Miami Dolphins Sign 21 Undrafted College Free Agents

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed 21 undrafted college free agents: linebacker Mitchell Agude, quarterback James Blackman, cornerback Ethan Bonner, running back Chris Brooks, defensive end Randy Charlton, wide receiver Chris Coleman, wide receiver Daewood Davis, tight end Julian Hill, tackle Jarrett Horst, offensive lineman Alex Jensen, linebacker Aubrey Miller, defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo, linebacker Garrett Nelson, defensive tackle Brandon Pili, offensive lineman DJ Scaife, safety Keidron Smith, tackle James Tunstall, punter Michael Turk, offensive lineman Alama Uluave, linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh and safety Bennett Williams.

Agude played his final collegiate season at Miami, where he played in 12 games and recorded 39 tackles (21 solo) with 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble. Agude transferred from UCLA, where he played in 2020 and 2021, and earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2021 after posting 54 tackles (25 solo), 2.0 sacks and four forced fumbles. He began his collegiate career at Riverside (Calif.) City College.

Blackman started 11 games for Arkansas State last year, completing 223-of-347 passes (64.3 pct.) for 2,471 yards and 14 touchdowns. Prior to Arkansas State, Blackman started games in four different seasons (2017-20) for Florida State. He finished his collegiate career with 9,260 passing yards and 65 touchdowns. Blackman is from South Bay, Florida and played high school football at Glades Central.

Bonner played five seasons (2018-22) at Stanford. Last year, he started 10 games and recorded 29 tackles (20 solo), three tackles for loss and five passes defensed. He was named Stanford's defensive player of the week for his performance in the Week 7 matchup against Notre Dame in 2022.

Brooks played his final collegiate season at BYU, where he appeared in 11 games with eight starts and totaled 130 carries for 813 yards (6.3 avg.) and six touchdowns. His 6.28 yards per carry was fourth in BYU single-season history. Brooks played 40 games for California across four seasons (2018-21) and led the Bears in rushing in 2021 (607 yards) and 2019 (914 yards).

Charlton played his final two seasons (2021-22) at Mississippi State, where he appeared in 25 games with 22 starts and totaled 4.0 sacks each year. He began his career at UCF, where he lettered three seasons (2018-20) and played in 33 games with 11 starts. Charlton is from Miami and played at Miami Southridge High School.

Coleman was an honorable mention Big Sky Conference selection after catching 60 passes for 939 yards (15.7 avg.) and five touchdowns for Cal Poly in 2022. He also led the team in receiving in 2021, his first year with the school. Coleman spent four years (2017-20) at Fresno State, where he caught 16 passes for 265 yards (16.6 avg.) and one touchdown.

Davis earned All-Conference USA honorable mention recognition after he caught 63 passes for 872 yards (13.8 avg.) and seven touchdowns for Western Kentucky as a senior in 2022. In two seasons with the Hilltoppers, he totaled 106 receptions for 1,635 yards (15.4 avg.) and 15 touchdowns. Davis began his collegiate career at Oregon, where he played wide receiver and cornerback. A South Florida native, Davis prepped at Deerfield Beach High School.

Hill was a first-team All-Big South selection in each of the past two years as he totaled 72 receptions for 1,026 yards (14.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns as a junior (2021) and senior (2022) at Campbell. During his five-year collegiate career, Hill appeared in 48 games and caught 85 passes for 1,218 yards (14.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns. He also earned second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore in 2020.

Horst was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021 after starting eight games at left tackle for Michigan State. He started seven more contests at left tackle in 2022. Horst also played two seasons (2019-20) at Arkansas State and began his collegiate career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa.

Jensen is a second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honoree who started 10 games at left tackle as a senior in 2022. He also earned second-team All-MVFC honors in 2021 and honorable mention All-MVFC recognition in 2020. He began his career as a tight end before transitioning to offensive line in 2019. During his collegiate career, he appeared in 49 games with 38 starts at left tackle.

Miller was the SWAC's Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2022 after totaling 98 tackles (53 solo), 1.0 sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five passes defensed for Jackson State. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown. Miller was a first-team All-SWAC honoree in 2021 after leading the conference with 109 tackles (53 solo). He spent the first three years (2017-19) of his collegiate career at Missouri.

Montalvo played in 57 games with 36 starts over five seasons (2017-22) with UCF. A former walk-on, Montalvo earned a scholarship during his sophomore season in 2019. He totaled 130 career tackles (64 solo), 6.0 sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Nelson finished his collegiate career with 32 consecutive starts. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022, recording 65 tackles (35 solo), 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defensed. His 5.5 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss both led the team. Nelson appeared in 43 games with 32 starts in his four seasons (2019-22) at Nebraska.

Pili spent six seasons (2017-22) at USC, playing in 52 career games with 74 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors as a true freshman in 2017 when he totaled 14 tackles (three solo) and blocked a field goal.

Scaife lettered five seasons (2018-22) at Miami, where he played in 61 games with 52 starts, primarily at right guard and right tackle. Scaife earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2021 and honorable mention All-ACC recognition in 2022. Scaife is a Miami native and played at Miami Southridge High School.

Smith earned second-team All-SEC honors in his lone year at Kentucky in 2022 after totaling 46 tackles (32 solo), two interceptions, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He began his career at Mississippi, where he played in 47 games with 29 starts. Smith is from West Palm Beach, Florida and played high school football at Oxbridge Academy.

Tunstall earned second-team All-AAC honors after starting 13 games at left tackle in 2022 for Cincinnati. He also played one season at Stony Brook (2019) at Connecticut (2018). As a sophomore at Stony Brook in 2019, he earn first-team FCS All-American honors.

Turk played two years at Oklahoma (2020-21), where he was a first-team All-Big 12 selection both seasons. He also played two seasons at Arizona State (2019-20) and one at Lafayette College (2017). In total, Turk played in 52 career games and was a first-team all-conference selection four times. He's the nephew of former Dolphins punter Matt Turk, who played for the team for four seasons (2000-01, 2003-04).

Uluave was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2022 after starting all 13 games at center. He finished his career with 35 consecutive starts and made 54 total appearances in five seasons (2018-22) at San Diego State. He also earned honorable mention All-Mountain West recognition in 2021.

Vandenburgh played five seasons (2018-22) at Illinois State and was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 after he led the FCS with 1.4 sacks per game and 2.1 tackles for loss per game. His 100 total tackles ranked third in the conference.