Miami Dolphins Sign 8 to Future Contracts

Jan 15, 2024 at 04:35 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed the following eight players to reserve/future contracts: linebacker Quinton Bell, cornerback Ethan Bonner, tight end Tanner Conner, tackle Ryan Hayes, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, defensive tackle Brandon Pili, wide receiver Braylon Sanders and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz.

Bell joined Miami's practice squad on Oct. 17, 2023 and appeared in one game. He's played in 10 career games with three tackles (two solo) over three seasons with Tampa Bay (2020), Atlanta (2022) and Miami (2023). He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (230th overall) by Oakland in the 2019 NFL Draft. Bell played collegiately at Prairie View A&M. 

Bonner appeared in two games with the Dolphins this season, recording one tackle and one pass defensed. He also played in the AFC Wild Card game, where he recorded two solo stops and forced a fumble. Bonner signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 and spent the season on Miami's practice squad. He was a four-year letterman at Stanford, where he played in 21 games with 15 starts. As a senior in 2022, Bonner started 10 games, recording 29 tackles (20 solo) and five passes defensed.

Conner spent the season on Miami's practice squad and played in three games. He appeared in 13 contests as a rookie for Miami in 2022. Conner joined the team as an undrafted college free agent from Idaho State on May 13, 2022, where he was a first-team All-Big Sky selection at wide receiver in the spring of 2021. Conner also earned all-conference honors in track and field. He transitioned to tight end when he was signed by the Dolphins in 2022.

Hayes spent most of the season on Miami's practice squad and was elevated once but did not appear in a game. He was Miami's seventh-round pick (238th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. Hayes spent the offseason and training camp with the Dolphins before spending the first two weeks of the regular season on Indianapolis' active roster. He played collegiately at Michigan, where he was a three-year starter and a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 and 2022, helping the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff both years.

Hines spent the season on Miami's practice squad and was elevated once but did not appear in a game. He was a sixth-round pick (210th overall) by New England in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hines played collegiately at LSU, where he appeared in 35 games with 17 starts. He was a member of LSU's 2019 national championship team.

Pili signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 and was waived on Nov. 4, 2023 before signing back to the practice squad. He played in four games for Miami this season, recording two tackles (one solo). Pili spent six seasons (2017-22) at USC, playing in 52 career games with 74 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors as a true freshman in 2017 when he totaled 14 tackles (three solo) and blocked a field goal.

Sanders first signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022 and spent each of the past two seasons on Miami's practice squad. He was elevated three times in 2022, appearing in three games and catching two passes for 17 yards (8.5 avg.). Sanders was a five-year letterman (2017-21) for Mississippi, where he played in 46 games with 18 starts.

Schwartz joined Miami's practice squad on Nov. 13, 2023 but did not appear in a game. He played in 25 games with three starts over two seasons (2021-22) with Cleveland, totaling 14 receptions for 186 yards (13.3 avg.) and one touchdown. He also had 10 carries for 96 yards (9.6 avg.) and one touchdown, and 15 kickoff returns for 322 yards (21.5 avg.). Schwartz originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (91st overall) by Cleveland in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Auburn, where he finished 10th on the school's all-time receptions (117) chart and also sprinted on the track and field team. Schwartz is a Pembroke Pines, Florida native and played at nearby American Heritage, where he helped the Patriots win back-to-back football state championships.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Quinton Bell LB 6-4 251 5/9/96 3 Prairie View A&M '19 Long Beach, Calif. FA, ‘23
Ethan Bonner CB 6-1 186 10/23/99 R Stanford '23 The Woodlands, Texas FA, ‘23
Tanner Conner TE 6-3 232 3/20/98 2 Idaho State '22 Kent, Wash. FA, ‘22
Ryan Hayes T 6-7 305 2/28/00 R Michigan '23 Traverse City, Mich. D7, ‘23
Chasen Hines OL 6-3 320 4/3/00 2 LSU '22 Marshall, Texas FA, ‘23
Brandon Pili DT 6-3 319 4/2/99 R USC '23 Anchorage, Alaska FA, ‘23
Braylon Sanders WR 6-1 190 1/21/99 1 Mississippi '22 Hogansville, Ga. FA, ‘22
Anthony Schwartz WR 6-0 186 9/5/00 3 Auburn '21 Pembroke Pines, Fla. FA, ‘23

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Bonner and Reed

The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and linebacker Malik Reed to the active roster for tonight's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2023 Team Award Winners

The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2023 regular season. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was voted the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, fullback Alec Ingold earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, offensive lineman Austin Jackson was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner and linebacker Bradley Chubb earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster and signed linebacker Malik Reed to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Justin Houston and linebacker Bruce Irvin, and placed linebacker Jerome Baker, linebacker Cameron Goode and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated linebacker Jerome Baker off injured reserve and placed linebacker Bradley Chubb on injured reserve plus more.
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Open Applications for the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

The Miami Dolphins announced today open application and enrollment for the seventh annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program.
news

Six Dolphins Named to AFC Pro Bowl Games Roster

The National Football League today announced that six Miami Dolphins players have been selected for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games along with an additional 12 Dolphins named as alternates.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Ingram

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster for tomorrow's game.
news

Sanders Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Dallas.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Bonner and Ingram

The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster for tomorrow's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Create Lasting Impact Throughout South Florida During Holiday Season

Dolphins players and the organization provided gifts and engaged with more than 1,500 members of the local community this December.
Advertising