Miami Dolphins Sign Aaron Brewer

Brewer has spent four seasons (2020-23) with Tennessee, where he appeared in 58 games with 40 starts. He's also played in one postseason game. Brewer was moved to center following the 2022 season and started all 17 games there last year. Brewer has started all 34 games over the past two seasons, making 19 starts at center and 15 at left guard. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tennessee on May 7, 2020. He played collegiately at Texas State.