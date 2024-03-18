Miami Dolphins Sign Benito Jones

Jones returns to Miami after spending the past two seasons (2022-23) in Detroit. He played in six games with the Dolphins in 2020 and spent the 2021 season on Miami's practice squad. During his career, Jones has appeared in 40 contests with 15 starts, totaling 44 tackles (22 solo), 2.5 sacks and two passes defensed. He's also played in three playoff games, recording one solo stop. Jones originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on April 29, 2020. He played collegiately at Mississippi.