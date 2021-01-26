Miami Dolphins Sign Bonds to Futures Contract

Bonds played in four games with one start for Baltimore in 2020, totaling five solo tackles and one solo special teams stop. He spent the entire 2019 season on Baltimore's practice squad and also played for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in the spring of 2019. A Miami native, Bonds was a four-year letterwinner at Tennessee State (2014-17). He attended Miami Central Senior High School, where he helped the Rockets win the 2013 Class 6A FHSAA state championship as a senior.