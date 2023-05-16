Miami Dolphins Sign Bryce Thompson

Thompson participated in Miami's rookie minicamp this past weekend on a tryout basis. He's played in eight NFL games over two seasons (2021-22) for New Orleans, spending time on the team's active roster and practice squad. Thompson originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Saints on May 2, 2021. He played for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL this spring, appearing in 10 games with nine starts, totaling 34 tackles (21 solo) and two interceptions. Thompson played collegiately at Tennessee.