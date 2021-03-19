Miami Dolphins Sign C Matt Skura

Skura played in 54 games with 51 starts over the past four seasons (2017-20) with Baltimore. He's also played in three playoff games with one start. Skura originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Baltimore on May 6, 2016 and spent most of the 2016 season on the Ravens' practice squad. He earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior at Duke in 2015.