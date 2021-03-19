Miami Dolphins Sign C Matt Skura

Mar 19, 2021 at 11:32 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed center Matt Skura as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore.

Skura played in 54 games with 51 starts over the past four seasons (2017-20) with Baltimore. He's also played in three playoff games with one start. Skura originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Baltimore on May 6, 2016 and spent most of the 2016 season on the Ravens' practice squad. He earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior at Duke in 2015.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Matt Skura C 6-3 313 2/17/93 5 Duke '16 Columbus, Ohio UFA, '21 (BAL)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign TE Cethan Carter

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Cethan Carter.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign DL Adam Butler

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed defensive lineman Adam Butler.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign RB Malcolm Brown

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed running back Malcolm Brown.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign QB Jacoby Brissett

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett. 
news

Miami Dolphins Sign WR Robert Foster

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Robert Foster. 
news

Miami Dolphins Sign CB Justin Coleman

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed cornerback Justin Coleman. 
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign T Adam Pankey

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed tackle Adam Pankey.
news

Miami Dolphins Make 2 Trades

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired linebacker Benardrick McKinney and tackle Isaiah Wilson.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign LB Vince Biegel

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed linebacker Vince Biegel.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign P Michael Palardy

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed punter Michael Palardy. 
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Miami Dolphins today announced coaching staff changes.
Advertising