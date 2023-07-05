Miami Dolphins Sign Cam Smith

Jul 05, 2023 at 11:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed their second-round pick, cornerback Cam Smith.

Smith was selected 51st overall by Miami in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was a four-year letterman (2019-22) and two-year starter at South Carolina, where he played in 33 games with 19 starts. Smith earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and 2022. He led the team with 14 passes defensed in 2021. Smith intercepted six passes and had 24 passes defensed in his final three collegiate seasons (2020-22).

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Cam SmithCB6-118012/21/00RSouth Carolina '23Blythewood, S.C.D2, '23

