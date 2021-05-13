Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed two seventh-round picks: tackle Larnel Coleman and running back Gerrid Doaks. The team also signed the following undrafted college free agents: cornerback Jaytlin Askew, defensive tackle Jerome Johnson, guard Robert Jones and fullback Carl Tucker.

Coleman was a four-year letterman (2017-20) and three-year starter at Massachusetts. He played in all 40 games of his collegiate career with 29 starts, including 16 at left tackle and 13 at right tackle. He earned second-team All-Independent honors in both 2019 and 2020.

Doaks was a three-year letterman (2017, 2019-20) and one-year starter at Cincinnati, where he played in 30 games with 12 starts. He totaled 331 career carries for 1,712 yards (5.2 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. Doaks also caught 36 passes for 407 yards (11.3 avg.) and four touchdowns. He earned first-team All-AAC honors as a senior in 2020.

Askew was a four-year letterwinner (2017-20) at Georgia Tech, appearing in 40 career games. Playing primarily on special teams, Askew totaled 33 career tackles (22 solo) and one pass defensed. As a gunner on the punt unit, he helped Georgia Tech rank second nationally in net punting (44.6 avg.) as a senior in 2020.

Johnson was a four-year letterman (2017-20) at Indiana, where he played in 45 contests with 29 starts. He totaled 111 career tackles (65 solo), 13.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He also blocked a field goal. Johnson earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2020.

Jones was a two-year starter (2019-20) at Middle Tennessee State, where he played in 20 games with 18 starts. He earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors both seasons. Jones transferred from Highland (Kan.) Community College, where he started all 10 games as a sophomore in 2018 and earned honorable mention all-conference honors.