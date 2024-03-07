Miami Dolphins Sign Daviyon Nixon

Nixon has played in 14 NFL games during two seasons (2021-22) with Carolina. He also spent time on Seattle's active roster in 2022. Nixon has recorded 15 career tackles (four solo), 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (158th overall) by Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft. Nixon played collegiately at Iowa, where he was a consensus first-team All-American and the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.