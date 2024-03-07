 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign Daviyon Nixon

Mar 07, 2024 at 04:45 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon.

Nixon has played in 14 NFL games during two seasons (2021-22) with Carolina. He also spent time on Seattle's active roster in 2022. Nixon has recorded 15 career tackles (four solo), 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (158th overall) by Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft. Nixon played collegiately at Iowa, where he was a consensus first-team All-American and the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Daviyon Nixon DT 6-3 305 12/13/98 3 Iowa '21 Kenosha, Wis. FA, ‘24

