Miami Dolphins Sign DL Adam Butler

Butler has played in 63 games with 12 starts over the past four seasons (2017-20) with New England. He's totaled 96 career tackles (54 solo), 15 sacks, nine passes defensed and one forced fumble. Butler was part of New England's championship team that won Super Bowl LIII and played in all three postseason games that season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on May 5, 2017.