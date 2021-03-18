Miami Dolphins Sign DL Adam Butler

Mar 18, 2021 at 04:17 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed defensive lineman Adam Butler as an unrestricted free agent from New England.

Butler has played in 63 games with 12 starts over the past four seasons (2017-20) with New England. He's totaled 96 career tackles (54 solo), 15 sacks, nine passes defensed and one forced fumble. Butler was part of New England's championship team that won Super Bowl LIII and played in all three postseason games that season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on May 5, 2017.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Adam Butler DL 6-5 300 4/12/94 5 Vanderbilt '17 Duncanville, Texas UFA, '21 (NE)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign TE Cethan Carter

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Cethan Carter.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign RB Malcolm Brown

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed running back Malcolm Brown.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign QB Jacoby Brissett

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett. 
news

Miami Dolphins Sign WR Robert Foster

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Robert Foster. 
news

Miami Dolphins Sign CB Justin Coleman

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed cornerback Justin Coleman. 
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign T Adam Pankey

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed tackle Adam Pankey.
news

Miami Dolphins Make 2 Trades

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired linebacker Benardrick McKinney and tackle Isaiah Wilson.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign LB Vince Biegel

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed linebacker Vince Biegel.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign P Michael Palardy

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed punter Michael Palardy. 
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Miami Dolphins today announced coaching staff changes.
news

Miami Dolphins Release Van Noy

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
