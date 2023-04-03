Miami Dolphins Sign Durham Smythe to Contract Extension

Apr 03, 2023 at 01:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tight end Durham Smythe to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Smythe was a fourth-round pick (123rd overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft and has played in 79 career games with 56 starts over the past five seasons (2018-22). He's recorded 88 career receptions for 809 yards (9.2 avg.) and three touchdowns along with four carries for four yards (1.0 avg.) and one touchdown. In 2022, Smythe started 15 of his 16 games played – a career high – and started in Miami's AFC Wild Card game at Buffalo, where he had one reception for 20 yards. Smythe played collegiately at Notre Dame.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Host Third Annual Football UNITES Opening Kick presented by Pepsi

The Miami Dolphins brought together 20 local community groups for the third annual Football UNITES™ Opening Kick presented by Pepsi to discuss the program's overall community impact, workshop and network at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Justin Bethel

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed cornerback Justin Bethel.

news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Andrew Van Ginkel

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Malik Reed

The Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Malik Reed as an unrestricted free agent from Pittsburgh.

news

Miami Dolphins Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Three Players

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed wide receiver River Cracraft, fullback John Lovett and cornerback Nik Needham.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jake Bailey and Braxton Berrios

The Miami Dolphins have signed Pro Bowl punter Jake Bailey and wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign DeShon Elliott and Dan Feeney

The Miami Dolphins have signed safety DeShon Elliott and offensive lineman Dan Feeney.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign David Long Jr. and Eric Saubert

The Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker David Long Jr. and tight end Eric Saubert.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Mike White

The Miami Dolphins have signed quarterback Mike White as an unrestricted free agent from the N.Y. Jets.

news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Four Players

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed tackle Geron Christian, running back Myles Gaskin, linebacker Duke Riley and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Advertising