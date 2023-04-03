Miami Dolphins Sign Durham Smythe to Contract Extension

Smythe was a fourth-round pick (123rd overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft and has played in 79 career games with 56 starts over the past five seasons (2018-22). He's recorded 88 career receptions for 809 yards (9.2 avg.) and three touchdowns along with four carries for four yards (1.0 avg.) and one touchdown. In 2022, Smythe started 15 of his 16 games played – a career high – and started in Miami's AFC Wild Card game at Buffalo, where he had one reception for 20 yards. Smythe played collegiately at Notre Dame.