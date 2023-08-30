Miami Dolphins Sign Eight to Practice Squad

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed the following eight players to the practice squad: cornerback Ethan Bonner, defensive end Randy Charlton, tight end Tanner Conner, linebacker Cameron Goode, defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand, linebacker Alexander (A.J.) Johnson, wide receiver Braylon Sanders and offensive lineman Alama Uluave.

Bonner signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He was a four-year letterman at Stanford, where he played in 21 games with 15 starts. As a senior in 2022, Bonner started 10 games, recording 29 tackles (20 solo) and five passes defensed.

Charlton signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played his final two seasons (2021-22) at Mississippi State, where he appeared in 25 games with 22 starts and totaled 4.0 sacks each year. He began his career at UCF, where he lettered three seasons (2018-20) and played in 33 games with 11 starts. Charlton is from Miami and played at Miami Southridge High School.

Conner appeared in 13 games as a rookie for Miami in 2022. He joined the team as an undrafted college free agent from Idaho State on May 13, 2022, where he was a first-team All-Big Sky selection at wide receiver in the spring of 2021. Conner also earned all-conference honors in track and field. He transitioned to tight end when he was signed by the Dolphins last year.

Goode spent the 2022 season on Miami's practice squad after he was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round (224th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He lettered five times (2017-21) and was a three-year starter at California, where he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his collegiate career, Goode totaled 170 tackles (97 solo), 21.0 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Hand signed with Miami on Aug. 6, 2023. He's appeared in 31 career games with 11 starts, having played for Detroit (2018-21) and Tennessee (2021-22). Hand has 54 career tackles (39 solo), 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Detroit in the 2018 NFL Draft. Hand played collegiately at Alabama.

Johnson signed with Miami on Aug. 24, 2023. He has played in 39 career games with 34 starts after spending four seasons with Denver (2018-21) and one with Seattle (2022). Johnson has recorded 252 career tackles (143 solo), 4.5 sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also played in an NFC Wild Card game last season with Seattle. Johnson originally entered the NFL with Denver on Aug. 13, 2018. He played collegiately at Tennessee.

Sanders first signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022 and spent the season on Miami's practice squad. He was elevated three times in 2022, appearing in three games and catching two passes for 17 yards (8.5 avg.). Sanders was a five-year letterman (2017-21) for Mississippi, where he played in 46 games with 18 starts.