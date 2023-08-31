Miami Dolphins Sign Ingold to Contract Extension

Ingold joined the Dolphins on March 17, 2022. He played in all 17 games with 14 starts for Miami last year, totaling six carries for eight yards (1.3 avg.) and one touchdown along with 15 receptions for 105 yards (7.0 avg.). He also had two solo special teams tackles. In his career, Ingold had appeared in 58 games with 25 starts, totaling five touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Oakland on May 3, 2019 after playing collegiately at Wisconsin.