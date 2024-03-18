Miami Dolphins Sign Jack Driscoll

Driscoll has played in 54 career games with 17 starts in four seasons (2020-23) with Philadelphia. He's also played in four postseason games and helped the Eagles win the NFC Championship in 2022. Of Driscoll's 17 career starts, eight have come at right tackle, eight at right guard and one at left tackle. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (145th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2020 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Auburn.