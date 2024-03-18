 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Advertising

Miami Dolphins Sign Jack Driscoll

Mar 18, 2024 at 01:45 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed offensive lineman Jack Driscoll as an unrestricted free agent from Philadelphia.

Driscoll has played in 54 career games with 17 starts in four seasons (2020-23) with Philadelphia. He's also played in four postseason games and helped the Eagles win the NFC Championship in 2022. Of Driscoll's 17 career starts, eight have come at right tackle, eight at right guard and one at left tackle. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (145th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2020 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Auburn.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jack Driscoll OL 6-5 312 4/1/97 5 Auburn ’20 Madison, Conn. UFA, ’24 (Phi.)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Benito Jones

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Benito Jones.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Shaquil Barrett

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Shaquil Barrett.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jonathan Harris

The Miami Dolphins announced defensive tackle Jonathan Harris.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Kendall Fuller

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed cornerback Kendall Fuller.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jordan Poyer

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed safety Jordan Poyer.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Neville Gallimore

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Neville Gallimore as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jody Fortson

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed tight end Jody Fortson.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Anthony Walker Jr.

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. as an unrestricted free agent from Cleveland.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Aaron Brewer

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed offensive lineman Aaron Brewer as an unrestricted free agent from Tennessee.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Salvon Ahmed and Jake Bailey

The Miami Dolphins announce they have re-signed running back Salvon Ahmed and punter Jake Bailey.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jordyn Brooks

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed tight end Jonnu Smith.
Advertising