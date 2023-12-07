Miami Dolphins Sign Jackson to Contract Extension

Dec 07, 2023 at 11:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed offensive lineman Austin Jackson to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

Jackson was a first-round pick (18th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's played in 44 career games with 42 starts with 15 at left tackle, 14 at right tackle and 13 at left guard. Jackson has started all 12 games at right tackle for the Dolphins this season as Miami leads the NFL in numerous offensive categories, such as total offense (428.4), passing offense (285.1), yards per play (6.9) and yards per rush (5.3). He's protected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's blindside, who ranks third in passing yards (3,457) and third in passer rating (106.0) this season. Jackson is the only player who has started all 12 games on a Miami offensive line that leads the NFL in fewest quarterback hits allowed (37) and ranks third in sacks allowed (18.0). He played collegiately at Southern California.

