Miami Dolphins Sign Jake Bailey and Braxton Berrios

Bailey played four seasons (2019-22) with New England after he was a fifth-round pick (163rd overall) by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played in 58 career games, totaling 10,189 punt yards with 102 inside the 20 and a 40.9 net average. He's also played in two postseason games. Bailey was named to the AFC Pro Bowl team in 2020 after he posted a league-best 45.6 net average. He played collegiately at Stanford.

Berrios played four seasons for the N.Y. Jets from 2019-22 and appeared in 65 games with five starts. He's caught 107 passes for 1,085 yards (10.1 avg.) and five touchdowns and rushed 19 times for 160 yards (8.4 avg.) and four touchdowns. He's also been active on special teams with 67 career kickoff returns for 1,667 yards (24.9 avg.) and one touchdown and 67 punt returns for 767 yards (11.4 avg.). Berrios originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (210th overall) by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at the University of Miami where he earned third-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2017.