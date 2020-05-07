Thursday, May 07, 2020 05:10 PM

Miami Dolphins Sign Jason Strowbridge

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed fifth-round defensive end Jason Strowbridge.

Jason Strowbridge
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Strowbridge was the first of Miami's two fifth-round picks at No. 154 overall. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at North Carolina, where he played in 44 games with 33 starts. Strowbridge totaled 126 career tackles (62 solo) with 11.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He earned third-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2019. A native of nearby Deerfield Beach, Fla., Strowbridge prepped at Deerfield Beach High School.

Related Content

Miami Dolphins Sign Solomon Kindley
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Solomon Kindley

The Dolphins have signed their fourth-round pick, guard Solomon Kindley.
Hard Rock Stadium To Become First Public Facility To Earn GBAC STAR™ Accreditation
news

Hard Rock Stadium To Become First Public Facility To Earn GBAC STAR™ Accreditation

Hard Rock Stadium is the first public facility to receive GBAC STAR™ accreditation.
Miami Dolphins Make Trade With Atlanta Falcons
news

Miami Dolphins Make Trade With Atlanta Falcons

The Dolphins acquired a 2021 seventh-round pick from Atlanta in exchange for DE Charles Harris.
Miami Dolphins Waive Taco Charlton
news

Miami Dolphins Waive Taco Charlton

The Dolphins today announced they have waived defensive end Taco Charlton. 
Dolphins Sign 10 Undrafted College Free Agents
news

Dolphins Sign 10 Undrafted College Free Agents

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed 10 undrafted college free agents.
Dolphins Sign Safety Kavon Frazier
news

Dolphins Sign Safety Kavon Frazier

The Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Kavon Frazier.
Dolphins Waive Four Players
news

Dolphins Waive Four Players

Dolphins waived Terrill Hanks, Montre Hartage, Taybor Pepper and Samaje Perine.
Miami Dolphins Waive Jonathan Ledbetter
news

Miami Dolphins Waive Jonathan Ledbetter

The Miami Dolphins waived defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter with a non-football injury designation.
Dolphins Waive Six Players
news

Dolphins Waive Six Players

Dolphins waived Jake Carlock, Jamal Davis II, Andy Jones, Linden Stephens, Gerald Willis and Terry Wright.
Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Adrian Colbert; Add 10 Unrestricted Free Agents
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Adrian Colbert; Add 10 Unrestricted Free Agents

The Dolphins signed these unrestricted free agents: Clayton Fejedelem, Ereck Flowers, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jordan Howard, Byron Jones, Ted Karras, Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah, Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy.
Dolphins Release Reshad Jones, Make Roster Moves
news

Dolphins Release Reshad Jones, Make Roster Moves

The released Reshad Jones and waived the following players: Evan Brown, Rashard Causey, Chidi Okeke and T.J. Rahming.

Advertising