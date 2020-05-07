Miami Dolphins Sign Jason Strowbridge

Strowbridge was the first of Miami's two fifth-round picks at No. 154 overall. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at North Carolina, where he played in 44 games with 33 starts. Strowbridge totaled 126 career tackles (62 solo) with 11.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He earned third-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2019. A native of nearby Deerfield Beach, Fla., Strowbridge prepped at Deerfield Beach High School.