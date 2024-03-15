Miami Dolphins Sign Jody Fortson

Fortson has played in two NFL seasons (2021-22), appearing in 19 games with one start for Kansas City. He's caught 14 career passes for 155 yards (11.1 avg.) and four touchdowns. Fortson appeared in two postseason games with one start for the Chiefs in 2022. He originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 13, 2019 following a collegiate career at Valdosta State.