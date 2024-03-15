 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign Jody Fortson

Mar 15, 2024 at 03:34 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed tight end Jody Fortson.

Fortson has played in two NFL seasons (2021-22), appearing in 19 games with one start for Kansas City. He's caught 14 career passes for 155 yards (11.1 avg.) and four touchdowns. Fortson appeared in two postseason games with one start for the Chiefs in 2022. He originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 13, 2019 following a collegiate career at Valdosta State.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jody Fortson TE 6-4 226 12/7/95 3 Valdosta State ’19 Buffalo, N.Y. FA, ‘24

