 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Advertising

Miami Dolphins Sign Jonathan Harris

Mar 18, 2024 at 11:45 AM

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Jonathan Harris.

Harris has played in 33 NFL games with nine starts in his career, spending most of his time with Denver (2019-23). He began his career as an undrafted college free agent with Chicago on May 2, 2019 and played in two games for the Bears that season. Harris has recorded 81 career tackles (50 solo) and 1.0 sack. He played in all 17 games with five starts for Denver in 2023, totaling 43 tackles (26 solo) and 1.0 sack. Harris played collegiately at Lindenwood.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jonathan Harris DT 6-5 295 8/4/96 4 Lindenwood ‘19 Aurora, Ill. FA, ‘24

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Kendall Fuller

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed cornerback Kendall Fuller.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jordan Poyer

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed safety Jordan Poyer.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Neville Gallimore

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Neville Gallimore as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jody Fortson

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed tight end Jody Fortson.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Anthony Walker Jr.

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. as an unrestricted free agent from Cleveland.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Aaron Brewer

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed offensive lineman Aaron Brewer as an unrestricted free agent from Tennessee.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Salvon Ahmed and Jake Bailey

The Miami Dolphins announce they have re-signed running back Salvon Ahmed and punter Jake Bailey.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jordyn Brooks

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed tight end Jonnu Smith.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Siran Neal

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Siran Neal.
news

Miami Dolphins Release Xavien Howard

The Miami Dolphins announce they have released cornerback Xavien Howard with a post-June 1 designation.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Robert Jones

The Miami Dolphins announce they have re-signed offensive lineman Robert Jones.
Advertising