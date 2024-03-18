Miami Dolphins Sign Jonathan Harris

Harris has played in 33 NFL games with nine starts in his career, spending most of his time with Denver (2019-23). He began his career as an undrafted college free agent with Chicago on May 2, 2019 and played in two games for the Bears that season. Harris has recorded 81 career tackles (50 solo) and 1.0 sack. He played in all 17 games with five starts for Denver in 2023, totaling 43 tackles (26 solo) and 1.0 sack. Harris played collegiately at Lindenwood.