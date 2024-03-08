 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign Jonnu Smith

Mar 08, 2024 at 09:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed tight end Jonnu Smith.

Smith has played in 107 career games with 78 starts, totaling 219 receptions for 2,423 yards (11.1 avg.) and 20 touchdowns. He's also recorded 17 carries for 127 yards (7.5 avg.) and one touchdown. In 2023, Smith had career highs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (582) for Atlanta, adding three touchdowns.

Smith played four seasons (2017-20) with Tennessee, two years (2021-22) with New England and one season (2023) with Atlanta. During his career, he has appeared in seven postseason games with six starts, catching 11 passes for 87 yards (7.9 avg.) and one touchdown. An Ocala, Florida native, Smith originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (100th overall) by Tennessee in the 2017 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Florida International.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jonnu Smith TE 6-3 248 8/22/95 7 FIU '17 Ocala, Fla. FA, ‘24

