Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign Jordyn Brooks

Mar 14, 2024 at 12:19 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Jordyn Brooks as an unrestricted free agent from Seattle.

Brooks is entering his fifth NFL season after spending the past four (2020-23) with Seattle. In each of the past three seasons (2021-23), he has totaled 100-plus tackles and 16-plus starts. During his career, Brooks has tallied 512 tackles (308 solo), 6.5 sacks, one interception, 16 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He's also started one playoff game. Brooks originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (27th overall) by Seattle in the 2020 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Texas Tech.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jordyn Brooks LB 6-0 240 10/21/97 5 Texas Tech '20 Houston, Texas UFA, ‘24 (Sea.)

