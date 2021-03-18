Miami Dolphins Sign CB Justin Coleman

Mar 18, 2021 at 01:05 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed cornerback Justin Coleman.

Coleman has played in at least 10 games over each of the past six NFL seasons with New England (2015-16), Seattle (2017-18) and Detroit (2019-20). In his career, Coleman has appeared in 79 contests with 29 starts, totaling 189 tackles (151 solo), two sacks, four interceptions, 41 passes defensed, four forced fumble and four fumble recoveries. He's also totaled 21 special teams stops (15 solo). Coleman originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Minnesota on May 8, 2015.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Justin Coleman CB 5-11 190 3/27/93 7 Tennessee '15 Brunswick, Ga. FA, '21

