Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign Kendall Fuller

Mar 18, 2024 at 11:20 AM

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed cornerback Kendall Fuller as an unrestricted free agent from Washington.

Fuller is entering his ninth NFL season after playing two stints in Washington (2016-17, 2020-23) and two years in Kansas City (2018-19). He won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs at the end of the 2019 season, intercepting a pass in that game. Fuller has played in 117 career games with 93 starts, totaling 483 tackles (365 solo), 2.0 sacks, 16 interceptions, 75 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. A two-time captain (2022-23), he's started at least 14 games in four consecutive seasons and his 75 career passes defensed rank 13th in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016. Fuller played collegiately at Virginia Tech.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Kendall Fuller CB 5-11 198 2/13/95 9 Virginia Tech ’16 Baltimore, Md. UFA, ’24 (Was.)

