Miami Dolphins Sign Mike White

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Mike White as an unrestricted free agent from the N.Y. Jets.
White has played in eight NFL games with seven starts, all with the N.Y. Jets from 2021-22. He's completed 191-of-307 passes (62.2 pct.) for 2,145 yards, eight touchdowns and a 75.4 passer rating. White originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (171st overall) by Dallas in the 2018 NFL Draft and was on the active roster his entire rookie season before joining the Jets practice squad in 2019. A Pembroke Pines, Florida native, White played at University School and was the 3A Florida Player of the Year as a senior before playing collegiately at Western Kentucky.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Mike White
|QB
|6-5
|218
|3/25/95
|5
|Western Kentucky '18
|Pembroke Pines, Fla.
|UFA, '23 (NYJ)