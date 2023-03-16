Miami Dolphins Sign Mike White

White has played in eight NFL games with seven starts, all with the N.Y. Jets from 2021-22. He's completed 191-of-307 passes (62.2 pct.) for 2,145 yards, eight touchdowns and a 75.4 passer rating. White originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (171st overall) by Dallas in the 2018 NFL Draft and was on the active roster his entire rookie season before joining the Jets practice squad in 2019. A Pembroke Pines, Florida native, White played at University School and was the 3A Florida Player of the Year as a senior before playing collegiately at Western Kentucky.