Miami Dolphins Sign Patmon

Patmon joins the Dolphins for his second stint after he played in two contests with the team in 2015. He has played four seasons in the NFL with Dallas (2014-15), Miami (2015) and Jacksonville (2017-18) and has appeared in 49 career games with four starts. In 2018, Patmon played in 12 games with two starts for the Jaguars and totaled 14 tackles (12 solo) and one pass defensed.