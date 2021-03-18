Miami Dolphins Sign QB Jacoby Brissett

Mar 18, 2021 at 03:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett as an unrestricted free agent from Indianapolis.

Brissett has played in 49 NFL games with 32 starts over five seasons with New England (2016) and Indianapolis (2017-20). He's completed 586-of-983 career passes (59.6 pct.) for 6,459 yards, 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Brissett was part of New England's championship team that won Super Bowl LI and was Indianapolis' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2020. He originally entered the league as a third-round pick (91st overall) by New England in the 2016 NFL Draft. Brissett is a West Palm Beach, Florida native, playing at Dwyer High School prior to attending the University of Florida and North Carolina State.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jacoby Brissett QB 6-4 235 12/11/92 6 NC State '16 West Palm Beach, Fla. UFA, '21

