Miami Dolphins Sign Sexton to Future Contract

Jan 17, 2024 at 05:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed wide receiver Mathew Sexton to a reserve/future contract.

Sexton originally entered the NFL with Pittsburgh on March 31, 2021. In 2023, he had stints on New England and Atlanta's practice squads. He also spent time with Kansas City in 2022. Sexton played for the Vegas Vipers of the XFL in the spring of 2023, totaling 23 receptions for 364 yards (15.8 avg.). He played collegiately at Eastern Michigan, where he caught 100 passes for 1,335 yards (13.4 avg.) and nine touchdowns.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Mathew Sexton WR 5-10 176 10/17/97 1 Eastern Michigan '20 Clinton, Mich. FA, ‘24

