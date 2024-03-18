Miami Dolphins Sign Shaquil Barrett

Barrett is a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2019, 2021) and two-time Super Bowl champion (50, LV) that has played four seasons (2015-18) with Denver and five (2019-23) with Tampa Bay. He's played in 131 career games with 85 starts, totaling 383 tackles (276 solo), 59.0 sacks, three interceptions, 18 passes defensed, 22 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. Barrett has also played in 11 postseason games with eight starts. He had a league-leading 19.5 sacks in 2019, his first Pro Bowl season. Barrett originally entered the NFL on May 10, 2014 as an undrafted college free agent with Denver following a collegiate career at Colorado State.