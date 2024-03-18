 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Advertising

Miami Dolphins Sign Shaquil Barrett

Mar 18, 2024 at 01:25 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

Barrett is a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2019, 2021) and two-time Super Bowl champion (50, LV) that has played four seasons (2015-18) with Denver and five (2019-23) with Tampa Bay. He's played in 131 career games with 85 starts, totaling 383 tackles (276 solo), 59.0 sacks, three interceptions, 18 passes defensed, 22 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. Barrett has also played in 11 postseason games with eight starts. He had a league-leading 19.5 sacks in 2019, his first Pro Bowl season. Barrett originally entered the NFL on May 10, 2014 as an undrafted college free agent with Denver following a collegiate career at Colorado State.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Shaquil Barrett LB 6-2 250 11/17/92 10 Colorado State ’14 Baltimore, Md. FA, ‘24

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jack Driscoll

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed offensive lineman Jack Driscoll as an unrestricted free agent.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Benito Jones

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Benito Jones.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jonathan Harris

The Miami Dolphins announced defensive tackle Jonathan Harris.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Kendall Fuller

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed cornerback Kendall Fuller.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jordan Poyer

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed safety Jordan Poyer.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Neville Gallimore

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Neville Gallimore as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jody Fortson

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed tight end Jody Fortson.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Anthony Walker Jr.

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. as an unrestricted free agent from Cleveland.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Aaron Brewer

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed offensive lineman Aaron Brewer as an unrestricted free agent from Tennessee.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Salvon Ahmed and Jake Bailey

The Miami Dolphins announce they have re-signed running back Salvon Ahmed and punter Jake Bailey.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jordyn Brooks

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed tight end Jonnu Smith.
Advertising