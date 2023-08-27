Miami Dolphins Sign Sieler to Contract Extension

Aug 27, 2023 at 02:45 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

Sieler was awarded off waivers to Miami from Baltimore on Dec. 5, 2019. Since then, he has appeared in 53 games with 33 starts, totaling 188 tackles (107 solo), 10.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2022, he finished the season tied for fifth among all NFL defensive tackles with a career-high 70 tackles (41 solo). He also had career highs in passes defensed (4) and forced fumbles (2) and matched his career best with 3.5 sacks. Sieler played at Ferris State and was a seventh-round pick (238th overall) by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL Draft.

