Miami Dolphins Sign Siran Neal

Neal has played in 97 games with one start during six seasons (2018-23) with Buffalo. He's also played in 10 playoff games. Neal has totaled 62 career tackles (42 solo), 1.0 sack, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also has 53 career special teams stops (43 solo). Neal originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (154th overall) by Buffalo in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Jacksonville State.