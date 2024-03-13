 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Advertising

Miami Dolphins Sign Siran Neal

Mar 13, 2024 at 05:25 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed cornerback Siran Neal.

Neal has played in 97 games with one start during six seasons (2018-23) with Buffalo. He's also played in 10 playoff games. Neal has totaled 62 career tackles (42 solo), 1.0 sack, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also has 53 career special teams stops (43 solo). Neal originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (154th overall) by Buffalo in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Jacksonville State.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Siran Neal CB 6-0 206 8/4/94 7 Jacksonville State '18 Eufaula, Ala. FA, '24

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Release Xavien Howard

The Miami Dolphins announce they have released cornerback Xavien Howard with a post-June 1 designation.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Robert Jones

The Miami Dolphins announce they have re-signed offensive lineman Robert Jones.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Nik Needham

The Miami Dolphins announce they have re-signed cornerback Nik Needham.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Elijah Campbell

The Miami Dolphins announce they have re-signed defensive back Elijah Campbell.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jonnu Smith

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed tight end Jonnu Smith.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Daviyon Nixon

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and released/failed physical linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive back Keion Crossen.
news

Miami Dolphins Boast Record-Breaking Participation and Fundraising at 14th Annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer, surpassing $75M Commitment in Support of Innovative Cancer Research

The Miami Dolphins joined forces with the South Florida community for the 14th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC XIV), raising funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System.
news

Dolphins Release Emmanuel Ogbah

The Miami Dolphins announced they have released defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
news

Dolphins Name Weaver Defensive Coordinator

The Miami Dolphins announced they have named Anthony Weaver defensive coordinator.
news

Hill and Tagovailoa Named Finalists for AP Honors

The Associated Press announced that two Dolphins players have been selected as finalists for AP honors.
Advertising